In the legislative elections held on Sunday in Bulgaria – the fifth in two years – the party with the most votes it turned out Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB), a centre-right party led by Boyko Borisov, prime minister almost continuously between 2009 and 2021. GERB obtained the 26.5 percent of the vote, an expected result, which will force its leader to seek an alliance with other parties to form a government. It won’t be easy though: nIn recent years, Borisov’s public image has been severely damaged by allegations of corruption, connivance with organized crime and racism. Borisov had not been able to find allies to form a government even after the elections he won in October.

The second most voted party, with the 24.6 percent of the vote, it was Let’s Keep the Change (PP), a center party led by another former prime minister, Kiril Petkov, who had ruled for just over six months in 2022. For now Petkov ruled out the possibility of governing jointly with Borisov. An alliance of Borisov with is also to be excluded Rinascita, an ultra-nationalist and pro-Russian party which came third with 14.2 percent of the votes, while the support of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), a centrist and popular party among the Turkish minority, is more probable obtained 13.5 percent of the vote.