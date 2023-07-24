in the English vehicle hearse on the field | Sport

A startling scene at a football match in England.

Izvor: Twitter/ nufc_fog

Masked men drove a hearse into the middle of the pitch and circled it during a match between Dunston and Gateshead, the English lower leagues. The driver sped in front of shocked spectators and eventually left the car in the middle of the field, after which the two men with ski masks got out of the hearse and got into another car, which left the field.

Those present watched what was happening and were speechless, although there were also those who were so amazed that they could only curse.

“Not long after the referee played the halftime whistle, I heard a commotion from the other side of the stand and immediately thought that something serious had happened. Then I saw the hearse going to the middle of the field and turning around under the manual. That car was followed by another one, gray in color, from which flyers were thrown. It is fortunate that no one innocent was hurt. The part of the pitch they entered over is where the players often warm up at half time, but luckily, as far as I know, no one was there“, said one anonymous viewer to “The Independent”.



The police immediately launched an investigation and announced that those involved in this case will face the most serious consequences. The police said that in the early stages of the investigation, it is believed that the people involved in this incident knew each other and that there was no wider danger to the public. Also, the authorities appealed to the public not to share the videos, but to help the investigation.

“Anyone with information or footage of what happened should contact the police or report what they have to the police in their area.“, it was stated in the statement.

Because of that incident, the match was not continued, announced Gejsted, who is from the fifth league, who only six days earlier played on his home field against the mighty Newcastle. The Champions League participant defeated the lower league team 3:2 in front of 7,200 spectators.

