In the era of concealment and lies — A JOURNALIST AND HIS CRIMES AGAINST THE SYSTEM — Where our relationship with reality is at stake

Domenico D’Amico of Radio Gamma interviews Paolo Capezzali of “Free Assange Italia” and Fulvio Grimaldi on the occasion of the session of the City Council of Rome to vote on the request to grant honorary citizenship to Julian Assange, an Australian journalist detained in a maximum prison security in London and about to be extradited to the USA, where a 175-year sentence awaits him.

Numerous Italian cities have already granted honorary citizenship, the latest being Trieste. In Rome, the request, accompanied by hundreds of signatures, is supported by former mayor Virginia Raggi and opposition advisers.

For the release of Assange and against his extradition to the USA for a creeping execution, the legal appeals have now run out, all rejected, and his persecution, which began 13 years ago and ended in the maximum security prison of Belmarsh, risks being crowned by the revenge of the criminal gang he denounced. There remains one last appeal to the European Court of Human Rights of which, however, the British regime, protagonist of the military and social wars against peoples and the truth, following its own characteristics, may not take the slightest account.

The accusation against Assange is espionage. Precisely to have systematically spied on war crimes and crimes against humanity that the US-NATO Power was carrying out around the world and to have given information to those who had the right: the public. It’s called information, it’s called journalism, it’s called something that our alleged exponents of the category have long ago thrown into the garbage heap of a self-styled democracy.

We know about Assange that he revealed the criminal motives and methods of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. More embarrassing and toxic for those responsible and less known is the gigantic flow of deceptions, manipulations, intrigues, mystifications, interferences, blackmails (including electoral ones) employed by the regime to which it is desired to recognize the representation of law and democracy, to extend dominion, deception, surveillance, exploitation. Assange brought it to light with Wikileaks by publishing thousands of reports, diplomatic notes, dispatches between Washington and other regimes of the financi-capitalist, autocratic and neo-colonialist circles.

With the media, who know which part of the slice of bread butter is spread on, the crimes committed by the USA and NATO in Iraq and Afghanistan have been given gritted teeth. Past history, undeniable evidence. But did we ever know that Wikileaks had given us an account of the crime rate of a gangster like Hillary Clinton who in 2009 ordered the services and her diplomatic staff to spy on Ban Ki-moom, UN Secretary General, as well as ambassadors to the of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and other countries, even stealing their scanned irises, DNA sequences, fingerprints, personal passwords? The same Hillary of the lynching of Gaddafi celebrated with laughter that Assange reveals he pocketed from Goldman Sachs, for a single conference, 657,000 dollars. A fee? Obviously a bribe.

It is from Assange’s Wikileaks that we could have known that the genocidal war on one of the poorest and historically most illustrious countries in the world, Yemen, was sponsored by the USA with the primacy of extermination by missiles, bombs and drones. The price of some crime against the world below.

Again to Assange we owe the indication of Obama’s paternity and Hillary’s maternity for the bloody coup d’état in Honduras, with the violent removal of the democratic president Manuel Zelaja and a massacre of the population in revolt against the coup that lasted years and of which I had the tragic privilege of being a witness and making a docufilm, “The Return of the Condor”.

It may be a matter of hours, but the decision of the City Council of Rome will not affect the dramatic moment of the outcome of which a British judiciary subjected to another, superior will, that of the Washington executioners, can dispose of at its will, clearly Nazi. The voices that have been raised in recent years and months, numerous and aware of the stakes, will have to use these hours to turn up the volume to the tuning fork. Both to save Julian Assange’s life with justice, and to make the archons understand that to silence us and to eliminate our relationship with reality, they will have to face not only the irreducibility of the hero in Belmarsh’s cell, but as many Julian Assange as the courage of men knows how to disseminate on the face of the Earth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

