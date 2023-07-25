Home » In the evening still violent thunderstorms in Milan and Brianza
In the evening still violent thunderstorms in Milan and Brianza

(ANSA) – MONZA, JULY 24 – Another violent storm hit Brianza this evening, with lightning, lightning and hailstones the size of tennis balls.


The perturbation in Mariano Comense (Como), in Sovico, Cesano Maderno and Seveso (Monza), as well as in Seregno (Monza), was particularly intense, where power cuts were recorded in various areas of the city for about ten minutes.


And it is precisely in Seregno that the residents of a building whose facade has been partially gutted by bad weather are in difficulty. In the commercial center of Arese (Milan) hail has pierced the ceiling and water is penetrating inside. The fire brigade’s control unit has started ringing again, and another storm is forecast for tonight.


In Milan, calls to the fire brigade have risen to 300, all the teams are at work due to flooding and fallen trees.


An uninjured person hit the car by a plant. (HANDLE).

