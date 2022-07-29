Since June this year, global high temperature events have occurred frequently. For example, the British Met Office issued the first-ever “extreme high temperature red warning”. Recently, how hot is the world ? Let’s take a look at it from the perspective of the Fengyun Meteorological Satellite. Fengyun meteorological satellite monitoring shows that in June this year, surface high temperatures above 50°C occurred in northern Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, South Asia, central and western North America, southern Europe, Mongolia, northwestern China , and southern Australia. .

As can be seen from the transition area from green to orange in the figure below, the maximum surface temperature in most parts of the world in June was above 20°C. The orange-yellow area is the surface high temperature above 50℃.

The world‘s highest surface temperature monitoring map of Fengyun-3D satellite source: National Satellite Meteorological Center

According to statistics from the National Satellite Meteorological Center, the areas with surface high temperature higher than 40°C and 50°C during June accounted for 16.77% and 4.23% of the world, respectively.

Monitoring shows that the number of days with surface high temperatures greater than 50°C in northern Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, South Asia, central and western North America, Mongolia and northwestern China, as well as parts of South Asia and southern Europe all exceeded 5 days. Among them, the number of days with surface high temperature greater than 50°C in northern Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and central and western North America was more than 20 days, and the number of days with surface high temperature greater than 50°C in parts of northwestern my country exceeded 10 days.

In addition, the temperature in most parts of Antarctica in June was also far above the average level, and the coverage of Antarctic sea ice was significantly reduced compared with the same period in history.

Monitoring shows that the Antarctic sea ice coverage area in June this year was about 13.07 million square kilometers, the lowest value in recent years, about 722,000 square kilometers (5.2% less) than the average sea ice area in the same period from 2019 to 2021. In the same period last year, it decreased by about 1.729 million square kilometers (a decrease of 11.7%).

The statistical analysis results of the surface temperature products of the FY-3 D satellite show that the areas of Portugal, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom where the surface temperature exceeds 40°C are 45,000 square kilometers, 235,000 square kilometers, 116,000 square kilometers, and 25.9 square kilometers, respectively. 10,000 square kilometers, 14,000 square kilometers and 15,000 square kilometers, accounting for 60.8%, 58.7%, 52.3%, 48.5%, 12.2% and 7.0% respectively.

It is understood that there are currently seven Fengyun meteorological satellites in orbit in my country, and both Fengyun polar-orbiting and geostationary meteorological satellites can monitor extreme high temperature weather.