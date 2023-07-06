In the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the highest bridges in the region was connected (VIDEO) | Info

The final connection of the span structure in fields 6 and 7 connected the Počitelj bridge, which is one of the highest bridges in the region with a height of over 100 meters and a length of almost one kilometer.

This makes it one of the most complex buildings on the entire Corridor Vc.

“Today’s connection of the Počitelj bridge can be freely marked as the beginning of a more active, dynamic period ahead of us, in which we aim to intensify the construction of the highway in Herzegovina. With the imminent completion of activities on the Počitelj – Zvirovići section, and the start of work on the construction of the Prenj tunnel and the Mostar north section – Mostar south and Tunnel Kvanj – Buna, which we plan to contract this year, we open new perspectives for the business community and raise the economic potential of this part of Bosnia and Herzegovina to a higher level.” said Denis Lasić, acting director of JP Autocesta FBiH.

The Počitelj bridge is designed as a continuous prestressed girder bridge with a main span of 147 meters, variable box cross-section and a unique construction for both carriageways, and columns monolithically connected to the span construction, which is carried out by free cantilever construction.

As announced by the FBiH Highway, the total amount of material installed in the bridge is 38,000 cubic meters of concrete, 9,000 tons of reinforcement and 1,500 tons of prestressing cables, while 20,000 meters of asphalt and waterproofing will be installed in the coming period.

The contractor for the bridge, which is located not far from the historic settlement of Počitelj, after which it was named, is a consortium consisting of Azvirt Limited Liability Company (Azerbaijan), Sinohydro Corporation Limited (China) and Powerchina Roadbridge Group Co. Ltd. (China).

“The construction of the Počitelj bridge, a bridge that bridges the M-17 main road, the Neretva river and the Sarajevo-Ploče railway, is financed from funds secured within the loan agreement concluded with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and grants from the European Union that are secured within the Agenda for connection through the Investment Framework for the Western Balkans (WBIF), and the total value of the works for the construction of the Počitelj bridge is 28,114,889.53 euros without VAT”, it was announced from Autocest FBiH.

Completion of the construction of the Počitelj bridge is expected in the fall of this year.

