The double front: intelligence and the trenches. In all conflicts, on the eve of the turning point, the warriors in the shadows who leak secret documents go into action: maneuvers that serve to try to influence enemy battle plans, combining false and true news. Yesterday the diffusion of five “top secret” pages from the US command portraying the situation of American and Atlantic support for the Ukrainian resistance is animating a heated international debate, opened by the New York Times.

The objective of the dossier is clear: to condition the preparations for the “spring offensive” in Kiev. The belief – confirmed by various sources also in La Repubblica – is that it is an authentic Pentagon report in which some data has been manipulated. The impression is that the forgery is the work of Russian agents for propaganda reasons, for example by inflating the estimates of the Ukrainian victims. As in all spy stories, however, we could be faced with a game of mirrors and it cannot even be excluded that the file instead wants to confuse the Kremlin regarding the capabilities of the army of Zelensky.

The Phantom Raiders

The dossier summarizes the situation of the war on March 1st according to the point of view of three commands of the Pentagon – abbreviated as J3, J4 and J5 – which deal with the management of operations, logistics, planning and political aspects. The first relevant news concerns the presence of men of the NATO special forces in Ukraine. Ghost soldiers, whose activity in the field has always been denied by the leaders of the Alliance: the document lists 97. The largest group is the British, with fifty members of the SAS and the SBS. Then there are 17 Latvians, 15 French, 14 Americans and one Dutch.

Even if the numbers may be different, the existence of boots on the ground Westerners has been confirmed as a Republic. The role they play is not clear, but they shouldn’t be involved in training: their duties seem concentrated on direct support to the Kiev departments engaged at the front in delicate sectors such as the designation of targets for air and missile raids or the management of drones from tactical reconnaissance. The “operational” nature is also demonstrated by the fact that – in the case of the United States – the census distinguishes between these raiders and Defense personnel engaged in the protection of the embassy in Kiev or as attachés of the diplomatic headquarters.

The strength of the Pentagon

A total of 92,000 American servicemen are now under the command of the Command for Europe: a deployment not seen since the Cold War. They have 17 ships, including an aircraft carrier, and five nuclear submarines, one of which carries 150 cruise missiles that serve as a deterrent against any attempts by the Kremlin to escalate. The US Air Force has four B-52 bombers and seven fighter squadrons, two of which are “fifth generation” or F-35 or F-22. The pages also record the missions carried out by spy planes flying over the conflict zone, both manned ones and drones active in Romania and Bulgaria: however, there are no flights from Sigonella.

Ammo wanted

The top secret diagrams show that at the beginning of March, NATO had already delivered 952,856 artillery shells of 155 mm, the most powerful calibre, to Ukraine. And – shockingly – they had almost all been used in bombing. About 10,000 remained in reserve, enough for less than four days of battle: the daily average is indicated at 2,746 shots. A particularly critical situation: there were only 1,840 ammunition arriving and there was a risk of stopping the fire. Of the 9,612 Himars rockets that arrived from the USA, 250 remained: in that phase, use was limited to 14 daily launches and therefore there was less urgency to replenish stocks.

The attack columns

The shortage of ammunition is the main obstacle to the formation of the new Ukrainian shock corps: without finding abundant quantities, there will be no spring counter-offensive. They are needed both in NATO caliber and in the 122 mm “Soviet” models. According to the report, Kiev is preparing twelve new brigades, with a strength of more than 80,000 men. Three are trained at home, nine in the EU.

The dossier predicted that six of these would have completed their education by March 30 and the other three by April 30. They would have been equipped with 253 tanks, 381 armored fighting vehicles, 480 trucks, 147 guns and 571 off-road vehicles. Italy was expected to send a further six Fh 70 howitzers by March. Based on the weather forecast, the mud would have completely disappeared from the ground from mid-May: the most favorable date for the start of the decisive battle.

The weak points

In addition to ammunition, the efficiency of the new Ukrainian brigades is conditioned by the deliveries of Western armaments – there is a table with numbers and times -: some of the promises made by the European chancelleries have not yet materialised. The dossier reports that the Ukrainians have 34 «maneuver» brigades, 13 artillery groups and 26 brigades of the territorial reserve, judged unfit for mobile warfare.

However, many of these departments feel the weight of a year of struggle and have enormous difficulties in maintaining the vehicles, both the old ones and those received in recent months. And Moscow? According to the document’s estimate, there would be 424 combat groups out of the 527 existing across Russia after mobilization. Of these units, 364 are defined as “operational”, while another 110 are not: it is not clear whether due to the damage suffered or because they are completing the training phase.

In addition to the losses – “only” 16-17 thousand Russians killed against 61-71 thousand Ukrainians – the other controversial point is a note attributing to the secret services of Kiev the attack in Belarus against a radar plane, which took place – according to the document – «in violation of orders». A piece of news that seems to have been made on purpose to provoke the Minsk regime.