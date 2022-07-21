Hebei’s CPI rose 1.7% year-on-year in the first half of the year

Hebei Daily News (Reporter Fang Suju) learned from the press conference on “National Economic Situation of Hebei Province in the First Half of 2022” held by the Information Office of the Hebei Provincial Government on July 20. In the first half of the year, the epidemic prevention and control situation in Hebei was generally stable, and economic and social The development was orderly, the policy of ensuring supply and stabilizing prices was firmly implemented, and the supply of important commodities for people’s livelihood was sufficient, and the province’s CPI rose by 1.7% year-on-year.

According to Xu Chunwei, deputy captain and spokesman of the Hebei Investigation Team of the National Bureau of Statistics, the operation of Hebei’s CPI in the first half of the year mainly showed the following characteristics:

The CPI rose moderately, but the gain widened compared to the same period last year. In the first half of the year, the CPI increased by 1.7% year-on-year, an increase of 1.2 percentage points over the same period last year. The core CPI after deducting food and energy prices rose by 0.7% year-on-year, an increase of 0.7 percentage points over the same period last year.

The year-on-year CPI growth fluctuated upwards from month to month. In January and February, the CPI rose by 1.0% and 0.9% year-on-year respectively; in March and April, due to the impact of the international situation, energy prices rose sharply, resulting in a rapid rise in the CPI to 1.6% and 2.1%; in May, the prices of fresh vegetables and fruits fell, and the CPI The increase fell slightly to 2.0%; in June, affected by the continuous rise in pork prices and international oil prices, the CPI rose to 2.2%. In the first six months, the year-on-year growth of the province’s consumer price index generally showed a fluctuating upward trend, with an average increase of 1.1 percentage points higher than the same period last year.

The prices of eight categories of goods and services “six roses, one level and one fall”. In the first half of the year, the prices of clothing dropped slightly by 0.1% compared with the same period of last year; the prices of daily necessities and services were the same as those of the same period of last year. The prices of the remaining six categories of commodities rose to varying degrees. Among them, the price of transportation and communication rose the highest, reaching 5.7%; education, culture and entertainment rose 1.6%; other supplies and services rose 1.4%; housing rose 1.3%; food, tobacco and alcohol rose 1.2%; health care rose 0.8% .

The year-on-year increase in CPI in rural areas was higher than that in urban areas. In terms of urban and rural areas, in the first half of the year, the urban CPI in Hebei rose by 1.5% year-on-year, and the rural CPI rose by 2.1% year-on-year. The increase in the rural CPI was 0.6 percentage points higher than that of the urban area. From the perspective of the eight categories of goods and services, except that the price of food, tobacco and alcohol in rural areas increased by 0.3 percentage points lower than that in urban areas, the price increases of the other seven categories of commodities were higher than those in urban areas.