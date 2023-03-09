Home World In the following days, the water level of Bosnia, Una and Sana will rise Info
In the following days, the water level of Bosnia, Una and Sana will rise Info

In the following days, the water level of Bosnia, Una and Sana will rise Info

Due to melting snow and new precipitation, the water level is forecast to rise from tomorrow to Tuesday, March 14, and it is expected to reach the level of notification about possible floods at hydrological stations in the middle and lower part of the Bosnia basin, and in the basin of the Una and Sana rivers.

The Agency for the Sava River Water Area has issued a notice on the forecast of an extraordinary hydrological situation in the area of ​​the municipalities in the Una-Sana and Zenica-Doboj cantons.

“We suggest the competent institutions to monitor the situation on the ground and act in accordance with their authority, and we recommend increased caution to the services that carry out measures and activities for the protection and rescue of people and material goods,” it was stated in the announcement.

The Agency states that the competent civil protection services should warn the population living in areas along rivers that do not have built protective water facilities that it is dangerous to approach the coast due to the increased water level and water speed.

