March 8 of each year is International Women’s Day declared by the United Nations. The day, it is said, is celebrated to highlight the fight for women’s rights, the end of inequalities compared to men, and, it is also, an opportunity to strengthen the empowerment of women. In Guinea, it was widely celebrated and also in the press, with cuts on the day’s activities carried out in this direction. But also, and above all, portraits of women, interviews, etc. On online news sites.

Photo credit: Amisom for Iwaria.

Ramatoulaye Bah, seamstress

“As a prelude to this day, a reporter from Guineematin.com went to meet Ramatoulaye Bah, seamstress and single, aged 26, who gave details of her career. » exclaims Guineematin.com who wrote an article about the seamstress lady.

“I’m 26, I’m not married yet. I was 12 when I started this job. I went back to school, but I couldn’t continue. I dropped out when I was in second year because my dad was sick, plus I’m the eldest in the family, there was no one to help my mother, pay for my studies. So I had to drop out of school to go to the sewing studio. It’s been 6 years since I opened my workshop. I work normally, my business is good, plus I have a lot of clients. “Testifies Ramatoulaye Bah who adds” I do not prostitute myself to have this money. I don’t steal, but I fight night and day to satisfy my needs. » On Guineematin.com “I don’t prostitute myself to get this money. I don’t steal, but I fight night and day to satisfy my needs. »

Bintou Camara, painter

Another portrait is that of Bintou Camara, painter, drawn up by Mediaguinee.com “It is the spirit of competition that drives Bintou Camara, this native of Conakry. His fight now is to do battle with this thesis which always makes people believe that certain professions are specially reserved only for men. »

"The one and only goal she aims for is to become better at painting" Exclaims the online information site "Materials in hand, in blue clothes, this building painting professional says she is ready for any eventuality. Describes Mediaguinee, "The one and only goal she has is to become better at painting, decorating and masticating in order to have one day in her charge, mostly female learners, whom she will have the heavy responsibility of form. » reports Mediaguinee.com

Photo credit: Annedavid for Iwaria.

Digital at the heart of the March 8 celebrations in Guinea

First in Conakry where the party brought together several public figures in many places, in particular, at the esplanade of the Palais du Peuple, where the Prime Minister presided over the festivities. The theme of the day chosen by the United Nations is “Technological change and education in the digital age to achieve gender equality between men and women for an inclusive digital world. »

“It is in this perspective” indicates Guineenews that Doctor Bernard Goumou announced “In the coming days, a recruitment competition will be launched for the training of 200 women. This initiative will be sanctioned by a major donation of computer equipment.

Bernard Goumou, Guinean Prime Minister

Photo credit: Wikipedia “In the coming days, a recruitment competition will be launched for the training of 200 women. » Bernard Goumou

Promise reiterated by the President of the Transition, Mamadi Doumbouya, inside the country. On the side of NZérékoré in the forest region where he celebrated the day: “We do not want women to be on the sidelines of digital development. This is why, this year, it will be a question of selecting some of you whom we will give training and provide with work materials, “he promised, reports to us. Guinee360.com

“We don’t want women to be on the sidelines of digital development. » Mamadi Doumbouya Mamadi Doumboya, President of the Guinean Transition

Photo credit: Wikipedia

A downside nevertheless noted during this celebration, and it is revealed to us by Africaguinee.com “It’s a makeshift podium that broke while several people were arrested on it. In this fall, there were many injuries who were taken to hospital. The incident occurred shortly before the arrival of the Head of State. »