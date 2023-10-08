Home » IN THE HEART OF DARKNESS – Mondo Japan
It is an ancient and arcane syndrome. It affects young women. Who die in their sleep. And with the skeleton shattered into pieces. The diabolical disease is continuing to claim victims, and nothing seems able to stop it. The truth is that official medical science cannot provide the solution to the mystery. There is only one way: only those who know how to cast their gaze beyond the boundary of the knowable and marry neuroscience with necromancy will be able to solve the enigma forever.
There is a man capable of completing this mission: his name is Ludovico Fornari Assante. Last custodian of the secrets of a remote doctrine: “ectenic medicine”, the occult daughter of the initiatory knowledge of the Druids.

But to reveal the true face of the killer, the Doctor of the Impossible will have to reach a place. A cursed highway, inhabited by an angry spirit.
And descend into the heart of darkness.

A novel written by Danilo Arona and Edoardo Rosati, two great Italian authors of thrill stories.

DATA SHEET

Title: In the heart of darkness

Author: D. Arona, E. Rosati
Editore: Weird Book
Necklace: The storytellers of the dark
Genre: Novel
Pages: 192
Prezzo: 17,90 €
Format: 15 x 22 cm
ISBN: 978-88-31373-70-8

