by gds.it – ​​5 seconds ago

Getting back into the top eight before the final break of the season was essential for morale, especially after recovering a victory six games away. Now that eight are missing at the end of the championship and the bases…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo eighth is ready for the play-off sprint: in the last few matches only two direct matches appeared 5 seconds ago on the online newspaper gds.it».