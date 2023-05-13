in the lead Lajatico thanks to Bocelli

The Cgia of Mestre has drawn up the ranking of the richest Italian municipalities by average per capita income. In first place is Lajatico, a small town of just 1,275 inhabitants in the province of Pisa, with an average income of 54,708 euros. A value which, however, is “distorted” by the presence of an illustrious citizen – Andrea Bocelli – whose income greatly affects such a small municipality.









Second place for Basiglio, third for Portofino

In second place in the classification of the Cgia of Mestre there is Basiglioa municipality in the province of Milan with a per capita income of 49,325 euros, followed by Portofino (Genoa) with 45,617 euros.

Just off the podium we find Bogogno, in the province of Novara, with 42,366 euros, which is very close to another municipality in Northern Italy: Varenna, in the province of Lecco, with 42,254 euros.





Milan is the richest provincial capital in Italy

In the ranking of the average per capita income, the first provincial capital is Milanowhich is in 12th place with 37,189 euros.









Other provincial capitals of Lombardy follow: Monza, in 33rd place with 32,237 euros; Bergamo, in 39th place with 31,883 euros; Pavia in 57th place with 30,606 euros. Instead, if we look at the regional capitals we find Bologna at position 92 with 29,480 euros, Rome at 120th place with 28,646 euros and Florence at 186th with 27,636 euros.

Last in the ranking of provincial capitals for average per capita income is Ragusa, with 18,706 euros, practically half of those declared in Milan.

Ragusa is the provincial capital with the lowest average income









The poorest municipality is located in Lombardy

Surprisingly, the poorest municipality in Italy in terms of average per capita income is not located in the South, but in Lombardy.

It is the tiny mountain municipality of Cavargna (in the province of Como, a few kilometers from the border with Switzerland) with 94 taxpayers who do not exceed 6,314 euros each.





The municipality in Southern Italy with the highest average per capita income is Sant’Agata li Battiati, in the province of Catania, which ranks 152nd with an average income of 28,055 euros, followed by San Gregorio di Catania (155th place) and from Cagliari, 266th with 26,985 euros.















