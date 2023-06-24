Home » In the most tweeted meme Zelensky eats popcorn and in the absence of the Wagner brigade attacks Bakhmut
In the most tweeted meme Zelensky eats popcorn and in the absence of the Wagner brigade attacks Bakhmut

As a first consequence of the movement of Wagner’s mercenaries towards Moscow to unleash the civil war, there is a clear advantage of the Ukrainian army which is preparing to attack Bakhmut. As explained by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Eastern Command Cherevatyy “We will take full advantage of the situation to continue the counter-offensive in Ukraine”. And he adds: «We want to and we are doing it. How and where, you will soon see. As far as we know, all of Wagner’s soldiers have withdrawn from the occupied areas.’

If social networks are the mirror through which to read in filigree where the war is going, the image of the meme portrayed when he was a comedian and eating popcorn leaves very little room for the imagination. The decision of the “Frankenstein created by Putin” or Prigozhin to attack Moscow to bring down the tsar and the military power linked to him, has left the field free for the Ukrainian army.

And so Zelensky’s men attack on Bakhmut’s line: this is the first military consequence of the revolt.

In addition to eating popcorn, Zelensky also seriously comments on the situation in the most posted meme of the day: «Russia’s weakness is evident – ​​the president tweeted – whoever chooses the path of evil destroys himself. Those who send columns of soldiers to destroy human lives in another country cannot prevent them from fleeing and betraying when life resists”.

