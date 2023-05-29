Home » in the province of Palermo, 36.24% of the voters voted
in the province of Palermo, 36.24% of the voters voted

in the province of Palermo, 36.24% of the voters voted

by palermotoday.it – ​​6 hours ago

Attendance still down. According to the second survey of the day, carried out at 19.00. Based on data from the portal of the electoral service of the regional councilorship of local government and public administration, 447,751 voters voted in Sicily out of a total of 1,340,911 (33.39 %). They went to the 25 centers in the Palermo area…

