In the Rovelli case, this is how the historic commitment of intellectuals against the war is disregarded

by Pasquale Pugliese*

The media barrage started almost in unison, not against the warmongering of the government and its “defense” minister, but against the physical Charles Rovelli who unveiled it from the Roman stage on May Day, with an invitation to deal with science rather than politics, as well as being an expression of a bad conscience it disregards the historical commitment of intellectuals and scientists against the war. That is, for the affirmation of rationality instead of the magical thinking, also in the field of conflict resolution.

Carlo Rovelli himself, in December 2021, before the internalization of the war in Ukraine with the invasion of the Russian army, he had coordinated the campaign for the Peace dividend which brought together more than fifty Nobel laureates and presidents of academies of sciences in the appeal sent to the UN Secretary General and to the five governments of the Security Council (USA, Russia, China, France and Great Britain) in which a common cut of 2% of annual military expenditureproposing that the amount saved be diverted to a global fund for the fight against change climate, pandemics and extreme poverty. A rational request, ignored by governments and the media, while the irrational arms race – as Rovelli recalled – travels towards the figure unimaginable of two and a half trillion euros a year. Preparing for the inevitable, at this rate, third and final world war.

The theme, moreover, had also been raised – at the invitation not of the trade unions, but of the League of Nations – by an illustrious predecessor of Carlo Rovelli, Albert Einsteinwho in 1932 wrote the famous letter to Sigmund Freud asking the father of psychoanalysis the crucial question: “Is there a way to free men from the fatality of war?”. While I refer to the correspondence between the two for Freud’s answer, I focus here on some of Einstein’s questions which already contain the articulation of possible answers, valid even today. Already in ’32 Einstein was aware that the evolution of technology made that question “a matter of life and death for the civilization we know”. Which would be overwhelmed a few years later by the Second World War, which he would leave as an inheritance weapons nuclearpermanent sword of Damocles over humanity.

The first answer Einstein provides is that of “legal pacifism”: the establishment of an international authority “with the mandate to settle all conflicts” that arise between states. It is the Kantian vision of “perpetual peace” as the fruit of the federation of states which renounce standing armies, which should have found its concreteness in United Nations which were born in 1945 to “liberate humanity from the scourge of war”, building peace with “peaceful means”. But, continues Einstein, “the thirst for power of the ruling class is in every state contrary to any limitation of national sovereignty”. And he specifies – as Carlo Rovelli did on May 1st – “I am thinking above all of the small but determined group of those who are active in every State and regardless of any social consideration, see in war, that is in the manufacture and sale of weapons, only an opportunity to promote theirs personal interests and broaden their authority.” Moreover, dividing global military spending in 2022 by the number of days in the year, it appears that governments spend 6.13 billion dollars a day on armaments, while they finance the United Nations with a budget of 3.4 billion dollars per year. Impossible prepare means of peace with this abysmal disproportion.

But, Einstein wonders again, how is it possible that this minority that does business with wars “manages to enslave the mass of the people to their greed, who have only to suffer and lose from a war?”. And even on this the illustrious physicist provides in his letter to Freud an answer that also applies to us: “the minority of those who from time to time are in power holds first of all school and the press, and mostly also religious organizations. This makes it possible to organize and divert the sentiments of the masses by making them instruments of one’s own policy”. Except for the Catholic Church, which Pope Francis has placed decisively on the side of the pacifism instead of warmongering, for the rest Einstein’s letter of 1932 also explains the scandal for Carlo Rovelli’s intervention in 2023.

“We have here the best opportunity”, concludes Einstein, “to discover the means and ways by which to make armed conflicts impossible”. Theme on which Einstein would continue to work throughout his life, even with the last appeal written together a Bertrand Russell in 1955. Alternative means to war on which he works, constitutionally, through his own campaigns the movement for disarmament and nonviolence according to the rational adage “if you want peace, prepare for peace”. But which the media and governments irrationally continue to ignore.

*philosopher, author on peace and nonviolence