In the south of France it will be forbidden to sell above ground pools due to the drought

The French Minister for Ecological Transition Christophe Béchu said that the period of prolonged drought in the department of the Pyrénées-Orientales, in the south-west of the country, has now reached levels considered critical: from next May 10 they will therefore come into force emergency measures which, among other things, provide for the closure of car washes, the prohibition of wetting vegetable gardens and gardens and that of filling the swimming pools at home. Among other things, from that day in the Pyrenees Orientales it will also be forbidden to sell above ground pools, those that have rigid structures made of wood or other materials and can be installed in gardens.

Béchu he said that the ban on the sale of this type of swimming pool will serve to prevent people from being tempted to do “something they won’t be able to do in any case, that is, fill them up”. In the last year there has not been a single day of heavy rain in the department, the minister observed, adding that when there is a crisis of this type, “things are very simple: nothing is authorized except water drinking”.

The period of prolonged drought affecting the Eastern Pyrenees since last year is also affecting other areas in Europe, including Italy: the severe drought and the lack of water reserves have convinced Lombardy to postpone the start of the irrigation season, i.e. the distribution of water to irrigate the cultivated fields, and producing olive oil has become increasingly expensive for both Italian, Greek and Spanish producers. The Pyrénées-Orientales are the fourth French department where the situation is critical, after those of the Bouches-du-Rhône, Var and Gard, in the south-east of the country: in almost half of the French departments the levels are still alert.

“We must abandon our culture of abundance,” commented Béchu, who attributed the gravity of the situation to climate change. “We need more thrift and we need to optimize consumption,” he said.

