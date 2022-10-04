LYMAN – In the light of the sunset Lyman, the freed Lyman, is a heartless little town. Ukrainian soldiers, many foreigners. They check out emptied shops, crumbling buildings, burned-out squares. On the ground, in the street, the motionless bodies of men in military uniform are said to be twenty. Difficult to understand with the advancing shadow who I am. The commander Christmas58, at the head of several Ukrainian tactical battalions in support of the 93rd Motorized Brigade, explains: “They are Russians, soldiers