SRIVNE (UKRAINE) One can be lucky, or at least feel so, even when a splinter from a mortar sticks in the spine and the legs suddenly become someone else’s. They don’t answer anymore. A foreign body, like the splinter that paralyzed them. «Well, in the meantime I’m the only one who survived in that trench…». Yuriy gets up from the bed pushing on his arms, adjusts the overalls on his knee, sits up. «My daughter is born in June, perhaps we call her Sofiya or perhaps Miloslava, you know what she is like, in the end the wives always decide, however I can’t let myself be found in bed like this». In the corner of the room a wheelchair. “I asked the doctors for a miracle.” And them? «They didn’t promise me, but…».

Hope hanging on a though. He laughs. Yuriy manages to laugh at her injury and make the austere doctor smile Oksana Kyrychuk, director of the rehabilitation department of the only Ukrainian clinic dedicated to paralyzed war veterans. Where miracles are not sold, but 44 doctors do everything to make them.

Ukraine, Bakhmut butcher shop: signs of retreat amidst destroyed bridges and exhausted soldiers by our correspondent Fabio Tonacci

03 March 2023



What then, veterans. Yuri Belash he is 30 years old and before being shipped to the Donbass last October the only bombs he had handled were his vodka cocktails. «Ukrainian vodka, not Russian, please». He was the bartender. And on the next bed is Serhiy who is only 21 years old, has the face of a child and his left leg is made of black plastic. «Touch it, it’s a good prosthesis, in a week here they taught me how to use it». He gets up and takes ten steps into the room. The physiotherapist who follows him quietly asks him not to ask too personal questions. Because Serhiy walks around the room to show that he’s as good as new, like he used to be when he played football, but the mind doesn’t deceive it so easily, you’re 21 and a mine ripped your leg from the knee down, and suddenly life is a balancing act four inches above depression. “You can’t see I have a prosthesis, can you?” No Serhiy, you can’t see it, you’re doing great.

Over the past nine years in Ukraine you become a war veteran quickly. The clinic is on the outskirts of Rivne, a four-hour drive from Kiev, and specializes in treating people with spinal injuries or brain trauma that prevent them from walking. It is the only center of this type in the whole country and thinking about it is a bit strange, considering that since 2014 there has never been a moment of true peace. According to Dr. Kyrychuk, it is to blame for the fact that in Soviet times the attitude towards people with disabilities was different. “The state tended to hide them, it embarrassed them.”

Along the Amur River, where Russians and Chinese now go hand in hand by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo

03 March 2023



The clinic is funded by the regional administration of Rivne, patients do not pay but the waiting list is long. They have 240 seats, one hundred are dedicated to rehabilitation (before last November they were half) and today there are one hundred soldiers who are struggling to get back on their feet, on their own legs or on artificial legs. “It takes a monstrous mental effort to cultivate optimism in these conditions.” Not everyone has Yuriy’s spirit and Serhiy’s 21 years of age.

Roman doesn’t remember how long he’s been on his right side. “I think since yesterday evening, or perhaps yesterday afternoon.” However, the bullet that pierced his shoulder and severely lacerated his column came from Cherkassy, ​​shortly after the invasion decided by Putin. Thirty-six years old, of few words or in a bad mood: in both cases, he’s right. “What emotions do I feel? None. Am I angry with the Russians? A bit’. How is the clinic? It is OK”. Wounded on 29 March, immediately hospitalized in Kiev, transferred to Lviv then flown to Sweden in vain, on 23 February he arrived in Rivne. “No one took the responsibility of operating on me because it was too risky. I finally found a brave surgeon who took me under the knife. When I woke up I felt lucky because I realized I hadn’t gotten worse». That doesn’t mean getting better. However.

The average time of hospitalization is 43 days, for some it takes three weeks to recover, others have been in rehabilitation for more than six months. “Our goal is to prepare them to face another job, because the first one, the soldier, is finished”. The weights, gymnastics, physiotherapy twice a day, the canvases to paint to get lost and find yourself a little more serene, the swimming pool with physiotherapists who support the adults on the surface of the water like children, the sessions with the psychologists. The patients are almost all male. There are two who had part of their skulls removed and yet are still alive. Only those who are slightly wounded will be able to return to the front. The rehabilitation department, which works with the British Army Health Center in Birmingham, is staffed by seven doctors and four nurses. There are more than fifty patients on the waiting list. Grenadier Anatoly, 42, was hit by an anti-tank mine during the liberation of Kherson and now has an arm-length scar on his left thigh. The physiotherapist has been moving his leg back and forth for half an hour to make him bend the knee. “I’m healing, I can squeeze my toes. A bit'”.

There are three initial steps to take, which seem minimal but for those with a broken back they are giant steps. “First thing: being able to turn over in bed. Second thing: get into a sitting position. After that, being able to move around in a wheelchair.” Sometimes the pain is unbearable and takes months. Yuriy the bartender, who smiles despite everything, has already reached the third step. The fourth will be given to him by his wife in June. Her name will be Sofia. Or Miloslava