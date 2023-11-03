Home » In the United States, more than 50 activists were arrested who were protesting inside the Senate to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
World

In the United States, more than 50 activists were arrested who were protesting inside the Senate to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

by admin
In the United States, more than 50 activists were arrested who were protesting inside the Senate to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

In Washington, United States, were arrested more than 50 activists who were protesting inside the Senate to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and to oppose the sending of weapons to Israel. The Capitol Police, the police force responsible for protecting members of Congress and the Parliament area, said that 52 people were arrested on charges of illegally protesting on the Senate premises. One of his spokeswoman said that the protests were held in various areas of the Senate, without, however, specifying which ones. Some videos shared on social networks appear to show some people protesting in the offices of various senators, including that of Democrat Elizabeth Warren and that of Independent Bernie Sanders.

The protest was held the day before a major pro-Palestinian demonstration in Washington in which tens of thousands of people are expected to participate. Last week, more than 300 were arrested for protesting against the war at the Cannon House Office Building, another congressional office building.

– Read also: The war between Israel and Hamas is a problem for European foreign policy

See also  United States, Sandy Hook massacre: Remington will pay 73 million dollars to the families of nine victims

You may also like

North Korea Shuts Down Embassies in Spain, Angola,...

Philippines, the escape of the scrubs

Pope Francis Honors the Dead and Calls for...

Voices from Gaza – “We are now dependent...

Storm Ciarán Leaves Trail of Destruction and Multiple...

São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade announces finalists for...

Bills, third consecutive increase for gas: in October...

Etecsa Announces Sale of Phones and Accessories in...

Milan-Udinese | Pioli: “Loftus is well and will...

MondoXbox on Twitch: here is the program of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy