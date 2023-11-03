In the United States, more than 50 activists were arrested who were protesting inside the Senate to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

In Washington, United States, were arrested more than 50 activists who were protesting inside the Senate to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and to oppose the sending of weapons to Israel. The Capitol Police, the police force responsible for protecting members of Congress and the Parliament area, said that 52 people were arrested on charges of illegally protesting on the Senate premises. One of his spokeswoman said that the protests were held in various areas of the Senate, without, however, specifying which ones. Some videos shared on social networks appear to show some people protesting in the offices of various senators, including that of Democrat Elizabeth Warren and that of Independent Bernie Sanders.

The protest was held the day before a major pro-Palestinian demonstration in Washington in which tens of thousands of people are expected to participate. Last week, more than 300 were arrested for protesting against the war at the Cannon House Office Building, another congressional office building.

