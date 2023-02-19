Home World In the USA the 74th shooting since the beginning of the year: children and young people injured in Georgia




Nine boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17 were injured in a shooting outside a gas station last night in Columbus, Georgia. ABC news reports it citing the police. This is the 74th shooting in the United States since the beginning of the year, so in just two months. At the moment, no suspects have been arrested, nor has the dynamics of the accident been reconstructed. The wounded, seven males and two females, are not life threatening.

