In the winter and spring seasons, many airlines have resumed and encrypted international routes, and some routes have promoted low-cost tickets to attract passengers

Beijing News (Reporter Wu Tingting) The 2022/23 winter and spring flight season is approaching. Recently, many domestic airlines have intensively released news that some international routes will be resumed. The reporter learned from the Civil Aviation Administration that the number of international routes in the new season has increased by 105.9% compared with the 2021/22 winter and spring season.

Specifically, China Eastern plans to resume a number of international routes at the end of October, including Shanghai-Bangkok-Qingdao, Hangzhou/Qingdao/Nanjing/Kunming-Tokyo-Narita, Qingdao/Nanjing/Yantai-Seoul-Incheon, Qingdao-Dubai and other routes. Since July this year, China Eastern Airlines has gradually resumed a number of international routes such as Hangzhou-Manila, Hangzhou-Kuala Lumpur, Qingdao-Osaka, Qingdao-Seoul-Incheon, Kunming-Colombo, etc. As of mid-October, the number of international routes that China Eastern Airlines can perform weekly There are 25 54 classes. After the official opening of the 2022/23 winter and spring flight season, China Eastern plans to increase its weekly passenger international routes to 42 with 108 flights. Entering November, China Eastern will gradually resume and encrypt international routes such as Hangzhou-Manila and Kunming-Ho Chi Minh.

As of October 20, China Southern Airlines has resumed several popular routes, including Wuhan-Istanbul/Hong Kong, Uzbekistan-Almaty/Bishkek/Dushanbe/Tashkent, Shenzhen-Moscow/Dubai, Guangzhou-Dubai/ 13 routes including London/Frankfurt, Shenyang-Seoul/Hong Kong. In addition, starting from December 1, China Southern Airlines will resume the Guangzhou-New York passenger route, with one round trip per week.

Hainan Airlines will continue to operate Beijing-Brussels, Beijing-Moscow, Beijing-Belgrade, Beijing-Berlin, Beijing-Manchester, Chongqing-Rome, Chongqing-Madrid, Shenzhen-Vancouver, Dalian-Tokyo, Dalian-Seoul in the new flight season. Round-trip international passenger routes, while increasing Chongqing-Rome international flights to twice a week.

Shenzhen Airlines will resume flights between Wuxi and Tokyo from November 11, and the density of flights between Shenzhen and Phnom Penh and Bangkok will increase, reaching once a week. In addition, Shenzhen Airlines’ international flight plan in November also includes Shenzhen to and from Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, and Singapore.

With the gradual recovery of international routes, Spring Airlines has also launched special air tickets to attract passengers. Spring Airlines is promoting new and resuming routes at prices starting from 9 yuan, 59 yuan, and 99 yuan. In the international regional routes, the ticket price of Nanning-Phnom Penh and Nanjing-Bangkok starts from 9 yuan, the price of Guangzhou-Phnom Penh air ticket starts from 99 yuan, and the price of Hangzhou-Seoul air ticket starts from 800 yuan.

Xu Qing, deputy director of the Transportation Department of the Civil Aviation Administration, said at the Civil Aviation Administration’s press conference on October 26 that during the flight execution process, the Civil Aviation Administration will strictly implement the requirements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council for efficient coordination of epidemic prevention and control and economic development, and adhere to “” The general strategy of “foreign defense against import, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” require airlines to strictly implement the regulations on civil aviation safety and flight regularity management, and implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control. Reasonable arrangements for flight execution.

