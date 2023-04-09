It should have been a short and measured stay. The time to organize the reception service for migrants passing through Niamey, in Niger. This was the reason why I had been invited by the then bishop of the diocese of the same name where, upon arrival, migrants were called ‘ exodants‘ or more simply still ‘adventurers’. Both of these figures were part of the cultural landscape of West Africa, one of the most ‘mobile’ regions in the world. Crossing borders to seek fortune and work elsewhere is an integral part of the identity of the peoples of the Sahel. With the geopolitical choices of the West which included the outsourcing of borders and bilateral readmission agreements in exchange for aid and projects, human mobility has been viewed with suspicion and finally criminalized. The migrant is a wanderer.

Just enough time to structure the service and then leave for another country with other challenges to take on. The eyes were still marked by the years spent as a guest in the millenary cloister of the Vigne, in the heart of the historic center of Genoa. In the evening with the lights at the Old Port of the Grandi Navi Veloci and on Sunday afternoon astounded by the multi-storey cruise ‘palazzoni’ that filled the horizon of the port where, at the time, homegrown migrants left for the Americas. With in mind the gates of the Marassi prison, talks with prisoners and separate celebrations for the ‘restricted’ and the department of those accused of belonging to the mafia. The accompaniment of some foreign communities from Latin America, Asia and the African sisters who were looking for, in Via della Maddalena and its surroundings, what they thought they had lost in Nigeria.

It was the April 5, 2011. The arrival at the Diori Hamani international airport welcomed by the confrere who would then be kidnapped for two years from the Sahel to the Sahara desert. The Shore and the Sea (of sand), this is what the two words that name the geographical and human mystery that constitute us mean. The Libyan crisis, which occurred a few months later, accelerated the process of founding the service for migrants. From then on, they would have dictated the place, the style, the choices and the method for interpreting the reality of this portion of Africa that I would have had the privilege of inhabiting.

The stories that only the sand, the dust and the wind would have told through the hundreds of migrants met and then lost on the journey. Episodes of ordinary violence and sufferingas always interwoven with unconscious hope, which the migrants spilled onto the rough floor of the fleeting memory of memories.

Together with the shame of the churches burned in 2015 to Niamey and Zinder, this would have been the greatest gift received in recent years. A precious key because it is able to open our eyes to the system of predation that constitutes the political economy of the world. The capitalist system that cynically applies and digs the abyss that divides the world to better reign.

Then, with the view from ‘this’ point, everything becomes clearer and simpler. Borders as metaphors which, with an inexorable process, are drawn in the form of a barrier, barbed wire or sea/wall that swallows those who come to save the West from its irreparable loss. They, the migrants and their names, have lost and saved me many times over the years and I know it, I’m not even worthy to untie the strings of their bags full of nothing. They do so much that even God is on their side and they are aware of it both when they cross the desert and when they caress the sea. They will surely come, if God wills. And today, the anniversary of my first arrival, it’s 43 degrees in the shade at 3pm sharp. If God wills, we’ll make it this time too.

Niamey, April 5, 2023