In trouble with the employer for a tweet or a like? Elon Musk offers ‘limitless’ legal aid

Elon Musk has announced that his social media company X will provide legal assistance to anyone who is treated unfairly by their employer for their activity on his social media platform. Users, including many celebrities and other prominent figures, have occasionally gotten into trouble with their employers over controversial things they posted, liked, or retweeted on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“If you have been treated unfairly by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal costs,” he wrote on the site. “No limit. Please let us know,” she added, but did not provide details on how users might request their money.

Since the mogul bought the social media platform for $44 billion last October, his advertising business has plummeted, in part due to his more flexible approach to blocking hate speech and returning social media accounts. far right previously banned. Musk has repeatedly cited a desire for free speech as the motivation for his self-changes and has railed against what he sees as the threat posed to free speech.

