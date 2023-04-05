In Tunisia drinking water began to be rationed due to the prolonged period of drought which has now lasted for four years. State water company SONEDE announced on Friday that supplies of drinking water would be suspended for seven hours a day, from 9pm to 4am: the measure went into effect immediately. Before the announcement of this measure, the Ministry of Agriculture had already introduced a measure to ration water, banning its use to wash cars, clean streets and public spaces and irrigate fields until at least 30 September.

The drought in Tunisia has reached particularly serious levels: the lack of rain has dried up water reserves, seriously compromised crops and caused an increase in the cost of water both for domestic use and for industry. SONEDE director, Mosbah Hlali, blamed the situation on climate change, which in recent years has brought dry winters and summers with maximum temperatures above 50 °C to the country. According to an official of the Ministry of Agriculture, the capacity of Tunisia’s water basins is currently at 30 percent: that of the basin formed by the Sidi Salem dam, from which the water used in many northern regions of the country comes, is at 16 percent.

An official of a Tunisian farmers’ union he said a Reuters that with these measures the consequences for the sector will be “disastrous”: harvests of 200-250 thousand tons are expected against the 750 thousand produced in 2022. The situation in any case is aggravated by the poor condition of infrastructurewhich affects both the quantity of water distributed on the territory and its quality.

The decision to ration drinking water risks creating further social tensions in a country where a serious economic and political crisis has been underway for some time.

