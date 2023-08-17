In Tunisia there is little flour to make bread

Tunisia has been grappling with an economic crisis for years that has deepened over the past year and a half. In recent months, basic necessities have been scarce or unobtainable in shops: in particular, long queues have begun to form in front of bakeries in an attempt to grab bread, which is increasingly rare due to the shortage of flour.

The so-called “bread crisis” has worsened in recent weeks, following the decision by the government of authoritarian President Kais Saied of do not replenish more flour the bakeries defined as “modern”. In Tunisia, the state holds a monopoly on flour, which it purchases mostly on the international market and then distributes to bakeries and ovens. According to the trade associations, over 1,500 “modern” bakeries are at risk of closure, while the “traditional” ones do not seem to have had any benefits, but have only found themselves managing longer queues of customers, unable to satisfy them all.

The sale of bread in Tunisia is strictly regulated by a subsidy system set up in 1974 to avoid excessive inflation on basic necessities. In “traditional” bakeries, the baguette costs 190 thousandths of a Tunisian dinar, corresponding to just over 5 euro cents. The state supplies these bakeries with flour at subsidized prices and guarantees, at least on paper, an economic compensation to keep the prices so low: in reality these compensations have not arrived for a year.

Alongside these state-subsidised bakeries, “modern” bakeries were born in 2011, which buy a flour defined as “special”, partially subsidized and three times more expensive: their products do not have prices fixed rigidly by the state, they are more varied (bread without salt, wholemeal bread) and also include desserts, cakes, gastronomy. The two different types of bakery refer to different trade unions and associations.

After the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Tunisian state has increasingly struggled to get supplies of basic necessities, including durum wheat. At the root of this problem are international issues, such as the problem of Ukrainian wheat, but above all internal issues, with the reserves and economic possibilities of the state increasingly limited and dependent on intervention by the International Monetary Fund.

The flour available for distribution in bakeries has therefore become very limited: the baguettes have become smaller, the bakers have found themselves finishing the limited quantity of bread they are able to produce already in the early hours of the morning. The situation has united the two types of bakeries and they are in short supply all basic necessities subsidized and provided by the state: all kinds of flour, semolina, rice, vegetable oil, sugar, coffee, pasta.

Faced with growing protests and a street demonstration organized by the associations of “modern” bakeries to protest against the shortage of available flour, President Saied’s reaction was to accuse the managers of these bakeries of speculation and of wanting to grab the flour which would be destined for largely subsidized sale. Saied then accused the modern bakeries of being a “cartel” and decided they would not be replenished with flour until further notice, saying they could carry on and sell “cakes and ice cream”.

The measure has obviously not solved the problem (the availability of flour and bread has remained scarce anyway), but it has partly diverted the attention of public opinion, creating an opposition between the two types of bakeries.

The state’s subsidy and distribution system was already problematic before this latest major economic crisis and is one of the points on which the International Monetary Fund is asking for structural intervention before granting the $1.9 billion in aid. blocked since October 2022: the interventions requested are not only economic, but also to restore democratic guarantees, undermined by Saied’s authoritarian turnaround.

However, a measure that modifies the controlled price of bread would be very unpopular and is therefore not contemplated by Saied’s populist government. The mere announcement of an increase in the prices of cereals and therefore of bread in December 1983 had caused the so-called “bread revolt” of January 1984, when strong street protests forced the then president Habib Bourguiba to withdraw the measure.

