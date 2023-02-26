Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag he said that over 600 people are being investigated for charges related to the construction of buildings destroyed by the very serious earthquake that occurred in Turkey and Syria in early February, which has so far caused the deaths of over 50 thousand people. Of these 600 people, Bozdag said, 184 have already been arrested: among them are building contractors and property owners. The people under investigation are accused of having contributed to the construction of buildings that did not comply with anti-seismic standards.

The Turkish government launched an investigation into illegal building immediately after the earthquake: the first 113 arrest warrants were issued on 13 February. The investigations are proceeding, and Bozdag’s announcement hinted that the case is spreading.

