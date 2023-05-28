In Türkiye Erdogan re-elected president celebrates on an open bus – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Incumbent President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declared victory in presidential election runoff, in which he faced the challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu. In his first comments since the polls closed, speaking to supporters on a campaign bus outside his home in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “I thank every member of our nation for entrusting me with the responsibility of governing this country once again for the next five years”. Erdogan then ridiculed Kilicdaroglu for the loss, saying “bye bye bye, Kemal”, as supporters booed. “Today’s only winner is Turkey,” Erdogan said. (LaPresse/Ap)