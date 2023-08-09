In Ukraine it will be escalation or negotiation: on November 4th we make a pacifist mobilization

We have been told for months that the Ukrainian counter-offensive would screwed up and that he would also drive the Russians out of the Crimea.

Two months after the start of the counter-offensive, the border lines continue to be the same as before, with two enormous differences.

The first is the carnage that suffered the Ukrainian soldiers sent to their deaths in repeated and meaningless assaults. We are talking about tens and tens of thousands of people who died trying to attack the first Russian defensive lines: just as in the First World War infantrymen were routed under enemy machine gun fire, here Ukrainian soldiers are sent to slaughter inside armored personnel carriers and tanks coming regularly destroyed by Russian artillery and “suicide” drones. Few have managed to see the first Russian defensive line, but on the other hand the “no man’s land” (which here is kilometers wide and not a few tens of meters as in the First World War) is strewn with the dead and the smoking carcasses of the armored vehicles sent from the west. It is a military tactic in which the Natoin order to keep Russia busy and focus on its internal crisis, is using how cannon fodder the Ukrainian population which, through martial law, is recruited and sent to the front without being able to refuse.

Read also from Loretta Napoleoni’s blog

Born, the free world has left a trail of disasters since the collapse of the Wall

The second is that together with the soldiers, the Leopards and the military equipment supplied by NATO are going up in smoke quite quickly. A large part of the armored vehicles on which the offensive is based, as they travel the kilometers of no man’s land, are hit by Russian artillery which has firepower much superior to that supplied to Ukraine by NATO. Plus they are practically masters of airspace and the electronic warfare measures put in place are not second to those of NATO.

This picture draws a situation in which the continuation of the Ukrainian offensive does not produce victory, on the contrary: it is producing carnage among the Ukrainian troops and a loss of NATO war material which is aggravating day after day the disparity of forces in the field.

In this situation, well known by military experts but kept hidden from the general public, two possibilities open up.

The first is that ofescalation: to avoid the slow defeat on the front, Zelenskythe Polish government and Great Britain are aiming to raise the bar: ever more powerful missiles, attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russian territory, an attempt to widen the conflict by bringing the Polish army and therefore NATO as such into the war. It will not have escaped that in recent days the Polish government has accused the Belarus that it had invaded Polish airspace and only after the Belarusian government made available the flight paths of its helicopters did the Polish government have to do reverse gear than the hypothesis of directly entering into conflict. I don’t want to make it long, but it is completely clear that defeat on the ground opens the way to a military escalation that would lead to a generalized conflict between Russia and NATO and therefore to third World war.

Read Also

Belarus summons the Polish ambassador: “Withdraw the accusations of violation of their airspace”. Warsaw increases troops at the border

The second road that opens up is that of negotiation. It is a goal that has a real possibility also because the NATO front it is not united about escalation. In Europe, France and Germany are more cautious than others, but above all in the USA, while the whole establishment agrees in considering the Chinese one’s strategic enemy, there is a real one division whether or not to raise the level of confrontation with Russia. It will not escape you that the Republicans overwhelmingly consider the war with Russia sought by Biden a mistake and in February the primaries for the presidential elections begin… Some signs can even be seen in the military supplies: the Abrams tanks that the US has decided to send – after a year and a half of war – are not the latest generation ones but those of the warehouse …

Faced with this situation, it is quite clear that it is necessary to re-launch the password of cease-fireof unconditional negotiation. For this it is necessary to build an anti-war movement in Europe and in Italy. It is necessary to mobilize the majority of Italians against the war policy of the government and the Democratic Party by clearly saying that peace is made by ceasing to wage warby ceasing to send weapons: we need war stop her, don’t try to win it. This is why it is necessary in the autumn to build a mass mobilization for the ceasefire and against the shipment of weapons to Ukraine.

We transform the November 4th in a day of pacifist mobilization: for the ceasefire, the negotiation, against sending arms to Ukraine, against the increase in military spending, for Italy’s exit from NATO. Let’s make good use of November 4, which the government wants to celebrate, to say clearly: no more wars!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

