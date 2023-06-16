In Ukraine, Russians may have carried out torture against military and civilians with Russian government approval, says UN Special Rapporteur on Torture

Thursday Alice Jill Edwards, UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, he said that reports and testimonies are arriving from Ukraine on the use of torture practices on Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners by the Russian army. That in itself wouldn’t be big news, but Edwards said he thought it likely that the use of torture on Ukrainian prisoners would be “approved by the Russian state,” that is, by President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Edwards said that the testimonies that have emerged so far, which will need to be investigated, speak of a constant and intentional infliction of physical and psychological suffering on Ukrainian prisoners, which “includes electric shocks, beatings, hoods, mock executions and death threats”, carried out with ” coordination, planning and organization, as well as by direct authorization, deliberate practice or official tolerance from higher authorities”.

He added that people who reported being tortured by Russians in Ukraine suffered physical and psychological injuries, injuries to internal organs, broken bones, hallucinations and sensory disturbances of various kinds, among other things. Edwards said she and other UN experts had sent a letter to the Russian government expressing their concerns, specifying that torture is a war crime, its systematic or widespread practice a crime against humanity, and that “obey to a higher order” cannot be a justification for carrying them out.

