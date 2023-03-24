The state of Utah in the United States has approved a law that requires minors under the age of 18 who want to join a social network to first obtain parental consent. The law, backed by both Republicans and Democrats, was signed Thursday by state governor, Republican Spencer Cox, and will go into effect in March 2024: Utah is the first US state to introduce such a law.

In addition to consent for registration, the law provides that parents of minors must have full access to their children’s accounts. Social networks will also have to introduce a limit on the hours of use, blocking access between 10.30pm and 6.30am (but parents will be able to change these times if they wish).