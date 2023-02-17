During the night in various cities of Iran there were new protests against the regime: they are the biggest and most widespread in recent weeks, and were organized on the occasion of the 40 days since the execution of two people sentenced to death for having participated in the exceptional protests of recent months. In recent months, dozens of people have been sentenced to death by the regime for participating in protests. Some video shared on social networks show groups of protesters protesting and chanting chants against the regime both in the capital Tehran and in other cities of the country, including Arak, Isfahan, Karaj and Sanandaj.

Protests in Iran began last September after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died in prison after being arrested by religious police for not wearing the veil correctly. Since then they had turned into broader protests against the oppression of the Iranian regime and against the religious police, the body responsible for enforcing the strict rules of morality and religious decorum in force in Iran. According to civil rights activists, at least 529 people have been killed since the beginning of the protests and nearly 20,000 have been arrested.