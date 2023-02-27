The children throw themselves on the floor and cover their heads with their hands as loud banging sounds in the classroom. In one of the most violent neighborhoods in the Venezuelathis is a shooting instead in a school of petarein State Of MirandaThis is just a “simple” tutorial. In fact, in some schools in Venezuela children are also taught to hide and protect themselves from bullets: the pupils are prepared in case of emergency or possible shootings.
