Home » “In via D’Amelio I didn’t have the courage to see Paolo for the last time”
World

“In via D’Amelio I didn’t have the courage to see Paolo for the last time”

by admin
“In via D’Amelio I didn’t have the courage to see Paolo for the last time”

by palermotoday.it – ​​17 seconds ago

“I remember perfectly where I was on Sunday 19 July 1992 but also where I wasn’t the day before, Saturday 18, and that is in the office of our bunkerino, where Paolo Borsellino had come to see me but we didn’t meet because I was at the beach with my family” . It is the memory of Leonardo Guarnotta, the magistrate who was part of the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The former magistrate of the anti-mafia pool Guarnotta: “In via D’Amelio I didn’t have the courage to see Paolo for the last time” appeared 17 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  father beat Jelena Dokić | Sports

You may also like

Azerbaijan and the peace process

The rhythm of summer is provided by Live...

This is why we should politicize the climate

Srđan Djokovic responded to a Montenegrin journalist |...

Arrest Made in Murder of Ecuadorian Assembly Candidate,...

Jan Veseli definitely stays in Barcelona | Sports

It is in Sicily one of the European...

Ex Udinese – Fofana goes to Arabia /...

Record-breaking Heat Wave in Italy Leads to Surge...

News Udinese – Scuffet: “Cagliari? It’s a big...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy