by gds.it – ​​33 minutes ago

«Finally a sentence confirms what I have been saying for 30 years. And that is that the one in via D’Amelio was a massacre by the state and not only by the mafia and that the red diary was stolen by men of the state…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Borsellino’s brother: “In via D’Amelio it was a state massacre” appeared 33 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.