In western Canada, more than 13,000 people have been evacuated due to many fires

More than 13 thousand people have been forced to flee their homes due to the dozens of fires that have developed in recent days in various parts of Alberta, in western Canada. Among the areas most affected by the fires is that of Little Red River Cree Nation, in the north of the province, where the flames destroyed twenty homes and the police station. All 7,000 inhabitants of Drayton Valley, a town located about 140 kilometers west of the capital Edmonton, in the central part of the province, were also evacuated on Thursday evening.

A spokeswoman for Alberta Wildfire, the government organization responsible for observing and managing the set fire in the Canadian province, he said 348 wildfires had been reported in Alberta since the beginning of this year, many more than previously recorded at this time of year.

The fires are favored by strong winds and higher than normal temperatures, which in some areas of the province in recent days have been 10-15 °C higher than the seasonal average, explained Christie Tucker, the spokeswoman: at the moment the flames have already destroyed an area of ​​land of about 250 square kilometers.

Higher-than-normal temperatures are also creating problems in some areas of British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province, west of Alberta, where early snowmelt is causing some rivers to overflow and flooding.

