Germany’s longest suspension bridge opens in Willingen in Hesse 664 meters long and 100 meters high, it has a carrying capacity of 750 people. A walk in the sky for the bravest who will be able to admire a breathtaking panorama. (LaPresse)

July 1, 2023 – Updated July 1, 2023, 7:32 pm

