In Zaporizhzhia the Russians are positioned on top of the reactors. Kiev prepares for the counter-offensive – Corriere TV

From the training camp of the 102nd Ukrainian brigade: «Ready for the counter-offensive»

Huliaipole (Fronte di Zaporizhzhia) – And now the Russians are digging in, building reinforced concrete bunkers, burying tanks, expanding minefields, even placing sandbags for snipers on top of the six nuclear reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. They started erecting their Ukrainian version of the Maginot already after last year’s spring advances; but now, with the concrete perspective that the counter-offensive in Kiev could start in the next few weekswork is intensifying.

On the more than 120 kilometers of trenches and casemates that separate the region of Zaporizhzhia which remained Ukrainian from that occupied by the Russians in the south, between Kherson, Melitopol and Mariupol, a heavy tension dominates, occasionally interrupted by exchanges of artillery and missile launches. “But the shooting today is less intense than just a few months ago. Of course, the Kremlin is trying to save ammunition in view of our attack,” explain the officers of the 102nd Infantry Brigade based near the town of Huliaipole. Russian shelling of Mykolaiv reportedly killed 7 civilians and injured 23.

The British Ministry of Defence in its daily intelligence report posted on Twitter it points to satellite images of sandbags on nuclear reactors. He fears that the Russians could shield themselves with the blackmail of the atomic disaster. The question has been reemerging for 14 months: the Ukrainians recall that in any case the reactors have been shut down and their cooling system is guaranteed by the connection to the national electricity supply or, if it is interrupted, by the diesel generators of the plant.

But to try to understand how the Ukrainians intend to operate to break through the opposing lines we came to the training ground of the 102nd Brigade. “We’re studying assault strategies. So we aim for younger and better trained soldiers than the average. We work on demining units, on coordination techniques between several patrols at the same time and try to adopt NATO strategies in the best possible way”, explains the sergeant major Ygor Mikhalich, who is 55 years old and has taken on the task of applying what can be summed up in the “revolution of the sergeants”. The concept is easily explained: the old Ukrainian army derives from the highly hierarchical Soviet one, where the junior cadres had the task of enforcing the orders of the General Staff. Here, however, the focus is on the “decision-making autonomy of the sergeants”, who have the authority to change the orders of the commands if the situation on the ground makes it necessary.

But no one hides the difficulties of the moment: «The Russians have built three parallel lines of defense between five and six kilometers deep on average. The first line of trenches is defended by minefields against armored personnel carriers. The second follows with anti-personnel mines and behind are the infantry protecting the artillery positions. They did the work very carefully, using giant bulldozers and forcing civilians to dig as well,” adds the sergeant. Limited raids by Ukrainian patrols could soon begin to test enemy resistance. But the fields all around are still muddy, the vehicles are sinking mercilessly. “Conditions will improve after mid-May,” they say again.

Meanwhile the Cnn shows images of the Medvedivka base, north of the Crimea, which on January 21 contained dozens of tanks and guns. But it would have been emptied recently to increase the defenses of the peninsula also on the Black Sea (Lorenzo Cremonesi)