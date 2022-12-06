Home World Inauguration of Christmas manger and lighting of Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square – Vatican News Vatican
World

Inauguration of Christmas manger and lighting of Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square – Vatican News Vatican

by admin
Inauguration of Christmas manger and lighting of Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square – Vatican News Vatican

On Christmas 2022, the unveiling of the manger and the lighting of the Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square will be held on the afternoon of December 3. Due to the bad weather, the ceremony will be held in the Paul VI Hall. Cardinal Behes invited all those present to bring the good news of the Saviour’s birth to all parts of the world. The manger and Christmas tree will be displayed until the Baptism Day on January 8 next year.

(Vatican News Network)Due to the bad weather, the unveiling of the Christmas manger and the lighting of the Christmas tree, originally scheduled for the afternoon of December 3rd in St. Peter’s Square, were rescheduled to be held in the Pope Paul VI Hall. The ceremony was presided over by Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzag, President of the Vatican City State Government, and Sister Raffaella Petrini, Secretary General. The lighting ceremony was attended by delegations from Sutrio and Rossello who presented the Christmas manger and Christmas tree.

The lighting ceremony began with the Vatican National Anthem played by the Vatican Gendarmerie, and then Cardinal Behes greeted the people present at the ceremony. He emphasized that this year’s manger and Christmas tree came from two geographically distant areas, but the similarity is that both areas are located in the mountains. Both groups have kept the tradition of real people playing the Annunciation, maintaining the charm and deep meaning of Christmas. The Cardinal invited all those present to bring the good news of the Savior’s birth to all parts of the world.

See also  China's hypersonic missile worries the United States. New cold war climate

The manger and Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square, as well as the Christmas manger donated by Guatemala and placed in the Paul VI Hall will be displayed until the end of the Christmas period on January 8, 2023, the feast of the Lord’s Baptism.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Oil, how the EU ban on Russia changes...

The eleven Chinese police stations that scare Italy:...

Tianjin adjusts the management method of control areas...

Interest rate hike expectations “big cooling” the United...

TSMC went to the United States to set...

Overseas Chinese and international friends express condolences on...

G7 oil price cap on Russia takes effect...

Shooting at substation in North Carolina damages 45,000...

Ukrainian Colonel Svat: “We are also advancing in...

U.S. small plane carrying three people crashes in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy