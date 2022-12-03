Home World Inauguration of the Christmas manger and lighting of the Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square on December 3 – Vatican News
The lighting of the Christmas tree and the unveiling of the Christmas manger in St. Peter’s Square will take place on December 3, a festive occasion every year. The ceremony will be attended by delegations from the two regions that presented the tree and the manger. In the morning, the Pope will receive these delegations.

(Vatican News Network)The unveiling of the Christmas manger and the lighting of the Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square will take place on December 3rd at 5pm. The ceremony will be presided over by Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzag, president of the Vatican City State government, and Sister Raffaella Petrini, secretary general.

The ceremony will be attended by delegations from the two regions that presented the manger and tree this year. The Christmas manger comes from Sutterio in the Friuli-Venice Giulia region of northern Italy, while the silver fir tree comes from Rossello in the Abruzzo region. In addition, a delegation led by Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bùcaro Flores will also attend the unveiling ceremony. The Christmas manger presented by the country’s government is housed in the Paul VI Hall.

An announcement from the Vatican City State government said the Christmas tree decorations were for grandparents at the “San Antonio” reception center for the elderly in Borello, as well as students at the schools in the towns of Pizzoferrato, Quadri and Santa Maria Prepared by the youth of the “Clover” Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center in collaboration with .

On the morning of December 3, Pope Francis will receive Sutrió, Rossello and the Guatemalan delegation. At that time, they will officially present these Christmas gifts to the Pope. The Christmas manger and Christmas tree on St. Peter’s Square will be on display until the end of the Baptism Day, January 8, 2023, the end of the Christmas period.

