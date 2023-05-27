Inauguration: “Stories of Samurai Women” at the Tenoha Exhibition in Milan

Having the possibility, in the digital age, to experience the emotions, through smells, colors and sounds of ancient Japan, seems impossible and instead, the exhibition: “Stories of Samurai Women”, set up at the Tenoha Exhibition in Milan by the ‘Ippocampo Edizioni, allows the visitor to live an immersive experience in an almost dreamlike context.

The journey that the visitor will make will take place through the famous samurai women who have made history and fueled the legend of these almost mythical figures; a path enriched by the splendid illustrations by Benjamin Lacombe, who, with his delicate and meticulous stroke full of details with captivating and dreamy colors, allows you to enter a still hidden world. Images featured in the book that gives the exhibition its title, enriched by texts by Sebastien Perez.

The possibility of touching the lives of courageous women who knew how to change their destiny, allows us to learn about their exploits but also their sacrifices, without abandoning their femininity while taking up arms. We can thus get closer to Tomoe Gozen, Miyagino and Shinobu, Yamamoto Yaeko, Tsuruhime of Omishima, Kaihime, Nakamo Takeko, Jingu.

This splendid interactive journey with an excellently reconstructed reality, thanks to the Interior Designer Laura Micalizzi, who was able to give that touch of originality and magic which, during the journey, allows one to be enchanted by that Japan we see in historical films.

An event in which art and culture try to give the right dimension to the onna – bugeisha in the Western panorama, elements that still fascinate and amaze today after so many centuries, in which traditions and folklore have given life to many facets of this country, along the way you will thus be able to admire the Zen Garden, the room of the lanterns, the armor of the samurai, the walls of the katanas….

An exhibition not to be missed which will be open until 26 November 2023.