Inbound and outbound flights at Changsha Airport resume normal operation

The first international flight to land in Hunan is from Hanoi, and flights from Changsha to Tokyo, Seoul and other places will resume later

The crew and passengers of flight CZ8359 are being checked.Photo courtesy of the correspondent

Huasheng Online, January 8th: According to the latest epidemic prevention and control policies such as “Class B and B Management”, starting from January 8, China‘s civil aviation will no longer implement “five ones” and “one country, one policy” for international passenger flights. Control measures, orderly resumption of international flights, no longer require inbound passengers to undergo nucleic acid upon arrival and centralized isolation.

From 00:00 on January 8, the international security area of ​​Changsha Airport resumed normal operation. Outbound passengers can go to the check-in area of ​​Island D to go through check-in procedures. The gates of No. 4 on the departure floor and No. 8 on the arrival floor of the original international area have resumed normal use. Passengers and crew can enter and exit.

On the morning of January 8, the international, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan security areas on the departure floor of Changsha Airport resumed their former bustle. Flight CZ8359 Changsha-Hanoi took off from Changsha at 10:07 on January 8. This is the first outbound flight after the international security area of ​​Changsha Airport resumed normal operation. At the same time, its return flight CZ8360 flight Hanoi-Changsha (scheduled to land in Changsha at 15:50 on January 8) will also become the first international flight at Changsha Airport in three years where passengers and crew do not need to be quarantined. As of press time, the reservation rate of flight CZ8360 has reached 93.4%.

At present, the international passenger flights operated by Changsha Airport are Changsha-Nairobi, Changsha-Kuala Lumpur, Changsha-Bangkok, Changsha-Hanoi. In the future, there will be plans to restore Changsha to Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Osaka, Chiang Mai, Bali and other places. International transfer passengers can also enjoy “YOFC” transfer services such as free meals and free accommodation at Changsha Airport.

Warm reminder from Changsha Airport: Outbound passengers should pay attention to the differences in the epidemic prevention policies of different overseas destinations. Before travel, you can log on to the official website of the airline or call the customer service hotline of the airline for inquiries.

All-media reporter and Tingting intern Ding Xin correspondent Wu Dong Ouyang Ting

