Incident at Anabela Atijas concert | Entertainment

Anabela Atijas and Savo Perović experienced discomfort at the performance

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

Last night, a fierce fight broke out at the performance of Anabela Atijas in a bar in Montenegro, and the singer spoke out after the incident.

Anabela had a performance in the Bar with Sava Perović, and this was the first time she brought her younger daughter Blankica to the performance. When a fight broke out, glasses and bottles flew.

“To be honest, I don’t know the reason, but it was unpleasant, especially since it was the first time I took my daughter, because it was a summer version. I have been there several times so far, there have never been any problems. I mean, it happens, but it’s certainly not pleasant… We’re all fine, thank God, and thank you for caring,” said Anabela, while her colleague Sava said:


Source: Instagram/savo_perovic_je.deriste

“Yes, it’s true that a fight broke out. No one expected that, really, it was a great time, huh then they started flying bottles in all directions! Fortunately, no one was hurt, which is the most important thing in this story“.

(WORLD, Republic)

