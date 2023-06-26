Incident at Vojaž’s performance | Entertainment

Mihajlo Veruović Vojaž experienced discomfort at a performance when a bottle was thrown at him from the audience while he was still on stage.

The biggest scandal at the Belgrade music week festival was caused by the audience, mostly teenagers, who are Mihajlo Veruović Vojaž the first night they threw a bottle at him while he was still on stage.

The incident happened while the drummer was announcing his concert in Belgrade, in the company of his colleague Nući, so at one point a bottle of water flew towards his head. Vojaz noticed this and just laughed sourly and started nodding his head, but did not react violently.

“Don’t shoot him, bro“, can be heard on one of the recordings that has gone viral on social networks.

The singer Teodora Džehverović also experienced a similar inconvenience recently, when while she was performing a song on stage and dancing, a glass full of beer flew from the audience onto the stage, and this scene was accompanied by the screams of the eyewitnesses, who were aware of the seriousness of the situation and the consequences that would followed by a glass hitting someone.

Jehva immediately stopped singing and addressed the audience, visibly upset – “Who did this? Who? What does this look like to you? What’s the big deal, I don’t understand? Throwing bottles and glasses, that’s not why we’re here,” Teodora shouted over the microphone. .



SCANDAL AT UŠĆU: Vojaž audience shot a bottle in the head (PHOTO)

