Incident in the Chamber, yes to a balance sheet above 500 thousand euros. Government: no follow up

by N.Co.

Agenda first accepted by the Government in Montecitorio and shortly after ‘cashed’ from Palazzo Chigi

Accident on the assets: an agenda first accepted by the Government in the Chamber of Deputies and shortly thereafter ‘cashed’ from Palazzo Chigi. The story begins in the morning: the Montecitorio hall has adopted an agenda for the bill on the introduction of non-cognitive skills in schools, signed by the opposition deputy and secretary of Si, Nicola Fratoianni. The text “commits the Government to evaluate the introduction of a Next Generation Tax”. A tax to finance actions to combat early school leaving.

Assets exceeding €500,000 are taxed

According to the text of the agenda, “the assets of natural persons would be subjected to taxation only if they exceeded five hundred thousand euros, obtained considering the complex, in Italy and abroad, of the real estate properties (evaluated on the basis of the cadastral values, not than those – much higher – on the market), of financial investments, bank stocks and luxury movable assets and, at the same time, the elimination of any further form of taxation of these assets (Imu, taxes on current accounts and on securities deposits, stamp duties).

Estimated revenue: ten billion

The estimated revenue – ten billion euros – would have been used to “find resources to combat early school leaving”. Incredibly, the agenda obtained the favorable opinion of the Government, through the voice of the Undersecretary for Education Paola Frassinetti (FdI), who, however, asked for a reformulation with respect to the original version presented by Fratoianni which committed the Government to adopt the tax assets “in the next useful provision”. The reformulation was accepted without going through a vote of the assembly.

Chigi sources: government will not follow up

The clarification of Palazzo Chigi was immediate. «As requested by the agenda presented by the honorable Fratoianni, which commits the Government to “evaluate the possibility of introducing a next generation tax”, a sort of new wealth tax, the government quickly evaluated the proposal and just as quickly concluded which does not intend to follow up on it”. This is what sources from Palazzo Chigi report, after the House approved an AVS agenda which committed the government to introducing a new tax on assets to finance actions to combat early school leaving. It has been leaked that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during a breakfast at Palazzo Chigi with Deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani and the majority group leaders, would have reiterated the need for greater coordination between the Government and Parliament, even after the latest Fratoianni episode on the a property tax.

Biting comments

Biting comments. The deputy Luigi Marattin of Azione Italia viva jokes in a tweet “The crazy tax collectors. Right wing”: «We at Azione and ItaliaViva were ready to vote fiercely against. But the Meloni-Fratoianni government has decided to welcome him directly without even putting him to the vote. And he is therefore ready to evaluate a new asset ». Elena Bonetti, former minister for equal opportunities in the Conte II and Dragh governments, speaks of “a wealth tax on the families of our country is a betrayal” and – addressing the majority parties, asks: “How could you just accept an order of the day that introduces the wealth tax? Again create the clash in this country: one against the other, the young against the old, the rich against the poor. The deputy of the same party Daniela Ruffino recalls that introducing a tax on assets of 500 thousand euros, calculated on movable and real estate securities means taxing 30% of Italian families.

Nicoletta Cottone

Head of service

