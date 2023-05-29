Home » Incidents in the municipality of Zvečan Info
World

Incidents in the municipality of Zvečan Info

by admin
Incidents in the municipality of Zvečan Info

The Serbian flag on the ROSU vehicle in front of the Municipality of Zvečan.

Source: YouTube/Printscreen/Kosovo Online

A large number of KFOR members with equipment to break up demonstrations were deployed this morning near municipal buildings in Zvečan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok. Behind them are strong forces of the Kosovo police who do not allow the gathered Serbs to approach the buildings, reports Kosovo online.

Citizens gathered in front of the Municipality of Zvečan hung the Serbian flag on an armored vehicle of members of the Kovo police special forces.. Serbs gathered in front of the building of that municipality demand that the special police withdraw. They shout “go, go” and “this is Serbia”.


They hung the flag on the vehicle
Source: YouTube/Kosovo Online

Several thousand Serbs have gathered in front of municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo and are demanding the withdrawal of the Kosovo police and the newly elected Albanian mayors. Serbs did not participate in local elections and refuse to accept Albanian representatives in power in municipalities where Serbs make up more than 95 percent of the population.

(WORLD)

See also  Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok: "We are against quotas on migrants"

You may also like

Indie music news – MondoSonoro

Sánchez called snap elections

PwC suspends 9 partners after tax policy scandal...

Create a personalized learning experience: the field of...

Spain, Prime Minister Sànchez has resigned: early elections...

China sends first civilian astronaut into space

partnership with Pastrovich SRL in the Data Center...

Cai Xukun’s 2023 Hong Kong Station Bangkok Station...

Türkiye, here’s what changes after Erdogan’s victory in...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy