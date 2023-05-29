Incidents in the municipality of Zvečan Info

The Serbian flag on the ROSU vehicle in front of the Municipality of Zvečan.

Source: YouTube/Printscreen/Kosovo Online

A large number of KFOR members with equipment to break up demonstrations were deployed this morning near municipal buildings in Zvečan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok. Behind them are strong forces of the Kosovo police who do not allow the gathered Serbs to approach the buildings, reports Kosovo online.

Citizens gathered in front of the Municipality of Zvečan hung the Serbian flag on an armored vehicle of members of the Kovo police special forces.. Serbs gathered in front of the building of that municipality demand that the special police withdraw. They shout “go, go” and “this is Serbia”.



They hung the flag on the vehicle Source: YouTube/Kosovo Online

Several thousand Serbs have gathered in front of municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo and are demanding the withdrawal of the Kosovo police and the newly elected Albanian mayors. Serbs did not participate in local elections and refuse to accept Albanian representatives in power in municipalities where Serbs make up more than 95 percent of the population.

