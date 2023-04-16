inconvenience with water and gas

Access the article and all the contents of the site
A chasm opened last night in the roadway of via del Cassano in Secondigliano, suburb of Naples. The sinking took place gradually – probably due to the rain that fell copiously throughout the night on the Neapolitan capital – starting at 3.30 without involving any means. The intervention of the Civil Protection and the fire brigade was immediate.
In the early hours of the morning, the abyss widened further until it reached a diameter of ten meters and about eight meters deep. The area is manned by the local police with traffic diversion on Corso Secondigliano and Via de Pinedo. I’m at work i ABC technicians for checks on the two sewer pipes and on the subservices present in the area of the collapse and the supply of water and gas was temporarily suspended. The ABC is evaluating the installation of water supply columns in the area.
