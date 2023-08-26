Increase in the price of pork in the RS | Info

Due to the increasingly poor livestock in Serbia, farmers will be forced to turn to the import of pigs, the price of which in Europe has already jumped up to 40 percent, which will also lead to an increase in the price of meat products.

Izvor: Shutterstock

In the past period, more than 45,000 pigs were euthanized in Srpska due to African plague. Farmers and processors say it is price increase increasingly certain, because the supply of live pigs, meat and products from domestic animals is getting thinner and thinner on the Serbian market. This growth, they claim, will also push up the prices of other types of meat, as it will be used as a substitute for pork.

President of the Association of Pig Breeders of the RS Mišo Maljčić he pointed out to “Glas Srpske” that production has almost stopped, because the number of sows has been significantly reduced, which is why the supply will be very thin.

“All this will be reflected in the price in the next month. Prices will go up, but at a reasonable level, bearing in mind the continuous decline in the purchasing power of citizens.” said Maljčić and added that drastic changes in pig farming will be felt in Srpska in the fall.

Something that is happening in the region and the European Union will certainly not bypass Serbia, he says.

“Our slaughterhouses will rather buy a more expensive import than something domestic, which would now be 20 percent more expensive,” claims Maljčić.

Owner of Meat Industry “ZP komerc” Djordje Rosic he said that the price of pigs, as well as meat and processed products, must rise because the cattle stock in Srpska has been cut in half.

“For now, checked and processed meat from domestic farms is going, and no one can guarantee how much more there will be. As for prices, it is certain that there will be a correction in the coming days, because that is dictated by the situation in the region.” Rosic said.

Deputy Director of Meat Industry “Tulumović” Jovana Tulumović she said that meat is a commodity, whose supply and demand change on a weekly basis.

“The price of meat depends on many factors, from energy sources to animal feed. We cannot influence that and we adjust the prices to the state of the stock market”said Tulumović and added that meat for further processing is imported from Europe.

Owner of the chain of Banja Luka butchers “Kod Laza” Lazo Šešić claims that there should not be a drastic increase in the price of meat in shops, due to the weak purchasing power of the inhabitants.

“You can’t sell one pig in a butcher’s shop in ten days”, said Šešić and added that the current prices of pigs are 4.20 KM per kilogram of live weight without VAT, piglets up to 25 kilograms are seven marks, and heavier ones are six marks.

President of the Consumer Protection Association “Toper” from Doboj Snežana Šešlija she pointed out for “Glas” that she does not justify any increase in the prices of live pigs, meat and processed products, and calls on the authorities to get involved and prevent this through additional incentives for farmers.

“I know that the livestock fund has been halved due to the African swine fever and that production is under question, but that’s why the authorities should, when importing pigs, stimulate farmers in some way so that the prices in Srpska remain at the new ones from a few months ago. If there is an increase in prices, and all are opportunities, citizens will renounce traditional food and pork slaughter, which is approaching. They will no longer stock up on bacon and dried meat for the winter, but will live from today to tomorrow.” Sešlija said.

Compensation

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republika Srpska announced that KM 1,666,833 were paid to farmers on Friday to repair the damage caused by the African plague through the purchase of healthy pigs in the infected and endangered area.

“The funds were paid based on the conclusion of the Compensation Fund and are a continuation of the payment of funds in the total amount of four million KM, which, with this payment, were paid to producers for the purchase of healthy pigs”, they stated from the ministry and added that about 7,500 healthy pigs were purchased in this way, which saved the livestock fund to a considerable extent.

The Government of Srpska previously approved and paid three million KM to pig producers for the damage caused by pig euthanasia.

(Glas Srpska/MONDO)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

