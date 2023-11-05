Increased Flights from Camagüey Airport to the Dominican Republic

Starting this week in November, the “Ignacio Agramonte” International Airport in Camagüey, Cuba is set to offer more flights to the Dominican Republic. The increase in flights is being made possible by the Dominican company Sky High.

According to a statement released by the airport, beginning November 6, SKYhigh will operate flights to and from Santo Domingo every Monday morning. Previously, the airline only flew on Thursdays and Sundays, specifically at night. With this increase, travelers can now fly to Camagüey three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays throughout November.

For those seeking more information or wishing to make any queries, airport officials recommend visiting the airport’s facility located at Avenida Finlay Km 7 ½, Albaiza, Camagüey. They are also available for assistance via phone at +53 32 261010 or through email at comunicacion@cmw.ecasa.avianet.cu. Additional information and promotions can be found on the airport’s social media networks.

In other flight news, American Airlines will continue to offer a daily flight between Camagüey and Miami throughout November. Additionally, charter flights connecting the Cuban city with Miami International Airport will operate twice on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and three times on Fridays. Viva Aerobús also maintains its route between Camagüey and Cancún, Mexico every Saturday of the month. Sunrise, on the other hand, is flying between Camagüey and Port-au-Prince, Haiti once a week on Wednesday afternoons. This service was recently reactivated in mid-October.

However, no domestic flights to Havana were reported from the Camagüey airport. Previously, these flights were operated by Cubana de Aviación, but the airline announced that they are currently suspended until further notice. In the meantime, the recovered Cubana de Aviación planes from Russia are being tested on flights from Havana to Santiago de Cuba.

Travelers looking to explore the Dominican Republic or other destinations can take advantage of the increased flight options from the “Ignacio Agramonte” International Airport in Camagüey. This expansion in air travel provides more convenience and flexibility for those planning their travel itineraries.

