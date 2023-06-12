Increased traffic control from June 14 to 20, 2023 | Info

The action will be carried out in 30 member states of the ROADPOL organization (European traffic police network).

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Traffic Police Administration, will carry out an action of increased traffic control from June 14 to 20 this year. aimed at detecting violations of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and psychoactive substances.

The action will be carried out in 30 member states of the ROADPOL organization (European traffic police network). As part of this campaign, from Saturday, June 17 at 12 noon to Sunday, June 18 at 12 noonthe so-called “Alcohol and Drugs Marathon” will be realized across Europe, when all available breathalyzers, as well as devices for controlling the presence of psychoactive substances in the body, will be continuously engaged in traffic control.

Please note that in the first five months of this year, the traffic police excluded 23,500 drivers from traffic for driving under the influence of alcohol and 1,150 drivers for driving under the influence of psychoactive substances, and as many as 4,200 drivers were found to be driving with more than 1.20 per thousand of alcohol. in the organism, announced the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Given that a large number of music festivals are expected to be held at which tens of thousands of visitors are expected, the Ministry of the Interior appeals to citizens not to drive if they have consumed alcohol or psychoactive substances and to contribute to the preservation of road traffic safety by responsible behavior.

(WORLD)